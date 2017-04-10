Leslie Bowling Club set record straight as green opens for new season

Leslie Bowling Club officially opened its green for the new 2017 season on Saturday.

In glorious sunshine 40 bowlers attended, including 14 visitors from Dysart BC along with another 20 members and families spectating.

President Garry Campbell is pictured with his great-niece Zoe throwing the first jack watched by the some of the players. The game ended in a narrow victory for the visitors by 69-62 shots.

To put the record straight, reports that members of the now defunct CISWO BC are amalgamating with Leslie BC are untrue.

Representatives from CISWO and CISWO BC were invited to a meeting with the committee of Leslie BC last week. The members of Leslie BC were adamant that ex CISWO members would be invited as individuals to join the club but Leslie could not accommodate 32 new members en masse still wishing to play as a club within a club.

CISWO BC took the decision not to take up Leslie’s offer and to date only two members have joined individually.