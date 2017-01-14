Leuchars curlers come out on top at New Year Bonspiel

The New Year Bonspiel at Kinross saw Forret Curling Club out in force against guest rinks from Ceres, Pitlessie, Leuchars and Falkland.

All four matches were closely contested but the shots up format saw Leuchars come top on plus six after scoring a four in the final end.

Forret President Sheila Bell presented the Otago Trophy to winning skip Charlie Anderson.

Forret then met Aberdour in the KCT League Division 2.

Strong play from both sides led to an even match until Forret stole a crucial two in the penultimate end.

More good curling in the last allowed Innes Wright, Sheila Bell, Renwick Cowan and Peter Lang to defend the lead and secure the match 7 – 5.

The Bruce Trophy is contested annually with Cupar. Joe Harper, Dave Bell, Graeme Russell and Innes Wright had a firm grip on the match before losing a four, allowing Cupar to pull back for a narrow 7 5 win.

Good play saw a high scoring game in the latest internal Tweedle League match between Ken Duncan, Innes Wright, Dave Bell and Peter Lang and Andrew Wilson, John Stewart and Helen Lang.

The match went to skips last stones ending a in a 10–10 peel.

In the latest internal McIntosh League fixture, sound curling from Innes Wright, Joe Harper, Pat Hughes and Peter Lang set an early pace leading to tight and competitive ends.

Play was even until a critical two in the penultimate end proved decisive and allowed Mary Campbell, Andrew Wilson, Renwick Cowan and Craig Lindsay to edge the game 6–4.

Craig Lindsay was the decisive winner of this season’s points competition from Pat Hughes in second place.

Double congratulations went to Pat who also won the ladies medal.

In the Province League, Forret went 5–0 up then let Rothes back in the game with a three.

Renwick Cowan, Peter Lang, Graham Lindsay and Craig Lindsay replied with a two then a steal of three.

A single in the last for Rothes ended the match 10 – 4 to Forret.