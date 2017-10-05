Level par start for Connor in a round of ups and downs

Connor Syme's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship campaign got off to a steady start at a windswept Carnoustie.

Making his second appearance as a pro, Syme was one of the first off at the Angus course, playing along with Englishman James Morrison.

And both returned to the clubhouse happy with their day's work, Syme carding a level par 72 with his playing partner one shot better off.

Starting on the tenth, Syme opened his round with a bogey before repairing the damage with a couple of birdies on the next two holes.

Conditions were fine during the pair's opening few holes and Syme used it to his advantage.

Stepping up on the par 3 16th, the Drumoig 22-year-old hit arguably his shot of the round, pinging his iron off the tee to within 15 foot of the pin.

With work still to do on the green, he made sure his tee shot didn't go to waste with an equally impressive putt.

It was a terrific birdie which, frustratingly, was given back with a bogey on the next hole.

Back to back bogeys were prevented by yet another fine iron shot into the 18th, landing the ball a matter of feet from the pin.

A par on the hole saw Syme sign off for his opening nine -1.

Conditions took a turn as the back nine got started, with a fierce wind whipping up.

A bogey on the third saw the scorecard return to level par but not for along with his approach shot on the par four fifth giving Syme another look at birdie from a similar distance as the sixth hole.

Again it was an opportunity he grabbed, draining his putt to a loud cheer from an ever increasing band of followers.

A glance at the scoreboard showed nobody at the course was having things their own way and stretching into any kind of lead.

A missed short putt on the eighth led to another dropped shot but again Syme made sure back to back bogeys were prevented with a classy up and down on the final hole.

The local golfer will play at Kingsbarns tomorrow (Friday), and the Old Course on Saturday.