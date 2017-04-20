Leven man is Mr Scotland again after 22 years

A Leven bodybuilder has reclaimed a Mr Scotland title he last won 22 years ago.

James Young made his comeback at the Scottish Championships, held in Rothes Halls on Saturday, and took first prize in the over 50 category.

James Young.

The victory means that the 57-year-old has now qualifing for the British Championships to be held in Southport on June 4.

James was one of the world’s top bodybuilders in the 80s and 90s, when he claimed a clean sweep of Mr Scotland, Mr Britain, Mr Europe and Mr World titles.

But after more than two decades away from the sport, James admitted he was nervous about his return to competitive bodybuilding.

“I was unsure how I would get on,” he said. “It’s been that long since I’ve competed and things have moved on. It’s a much higher standard now. “I didn’t know what the outcome would be, but I was obviously delighted to win and get to the British finals.”

James admitted there will be no rest and he was straight back into the gym this week in preperation for his bid to become Mr Britain all over again.

“I started training again in September so it’s just a case of keeping everything going for another seven weeks,”

“It’s the diet that’s the hard bit- trianing is actually enjoyable.

“It’s the eating that is difficult although I did get a wee bit of an Easter egg on Saturday!”

James, who trains at the town’s Dowie’s Gym, added: “I want to thank Anton Putka, who owns the gym, for all his help, Barbara Laing, and various others who have helped me along the way.”