Leven Thistle golfers victorious in world’s oldest match

Leven Thistle Golf Club have claimed victory in the oldest surviving inter club matchplay competition in the world.

The Lindsay Shield was first played in 1869 as a three-way scratch matchplay tournament between Leven Thistle, St Andrews and Carnoustie over Leven Links, the Old Course, St Andrews and the championship course at Carnoustie.

The unique 50-a-side triangular, which sees 25 golfers play home and away, was formalised and given its current name in 1953 and still remains the highlight of the golfing calendar for all three clubs involved.

The 2017 competition kicked off on April 8 when Leven Thistle claimed victory against St Andrews with a score of 28.5 to 21.5.

Leven Thistle followed this up with a resounding 32-18 victory over Carnoustie on Saturday past to claim the trophy ahead of the final match, St Andrews v Carnoustie.

The victory can be regarded as a significant achievement for the Fife club against two outfits with such strength and depth.

Because all three clubs can only field golfers with a maximum of five handicap it is always close and fiercely competitive, but played in a great spirit as was witnessed in the clubs after the matches where 100 players and interested members enjoyed a social drink or two.

The formal presentation will follow this weekend’s concluding match.