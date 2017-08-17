Lindsay’s living the American dream with British Swimming

A Kirkcaldy woman travelled to the USA this week as Great Britain’s team manager for the World Junior Swimming Championships.

Lindsay Lewis (46), is looking after British Swimming’s top junior talent at the event, which is being staged in Indianapolis from August 23 to 28, and involves nearly 1000 athletes from 100 countries.

She was selected after performing a similar role at the 2014 European Junior Championships in Netherlands, and at the 2015 European Games in Azerbaijan.

“It’s another big event and it’s amazing to be part of it,” Lindsay told the Press.

“My role will be organising transport, meals, and making sure the swimmers are looked after. Basically, anything they need so they can concentrate on racing.

“The GB juniors are very good and competitive so we’re hoping to do well and use this as a stepping stone for them to go into senior level.”

Lindsay, who works as an admin assistant at Strathallan Primary School, started on her path to GB team management by volunteering at her local club, Fins.

“I’ve been volunteering at club level, district level and Scottish level - and it’s just grown from there,” she said.

“I just love the sport and helping out young swimmers. The opportunities I’ve had and the places I’ve been to - it’s just amazing.”

Lindsay’s biggest achievement, however, came recently when she was named Scottish Swimming’s team manager for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Lindsay already has experience of a Commonwealth Games as a Clydesider, working at the swimming competition at Glasgow 2014 and is looking forward to being part of Team Scotland at the 2018 Games.

“I loved volunteering in Glasgow,” she said. “I could see everything that was happening with the team but was watching what was going on from the outside.

“There was a great buzz around the place and I felt very proud, not just when the athletes won medals, but watching them work together and support each other.

“I can’t wait to get started and support the team.

“I’m very honoured to have been given this opportunity and will work hard to ensure that the only focus that the coaches and swimmers have is that of performance.”

Alan Lynn, national coach at Scottish Swimming said: “I’ve worked with Lindsay on several national team meets and camps and she is a great addition to the aquatics team heading to the Gold Coast.

“She is calm, extremely well organised and has a great ‘can-do’ approach to everything.

“I’m delighted that she is on board so early in the process ahead of what will be a busy 16 months.”

Lindsay’s hubsand Ian is an ex-Scottish international and current head coach at Fins, while their two sons, Sam (15) and Ben (13), have both competed at Scottish Age Group level.