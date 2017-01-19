Looking back on a debut year at EdenFields

To mark the anniversary of EdenFields Golf Club’s first medal competition, captain Chris Hobster and vice captain Jim Colliar played into their second year of office in the 2017 January Monthly Medal held at Elmwood.

The club is affiliated to the Scottish Golf Limited and Fife Golfing Association and put in place a full fixture list arranging mixed gender competition golf. Thanks to the generosity of members and other donations, the club has a trophy base and a cabinet at Elmwood. Pictured are Jim Colliar, Chris Hobster and member Tom Ritchie.