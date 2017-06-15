Make a splash with Cupar swimming club

Is it time for you to take the plunge and get into swimming?

If you have a passion for swimming and have achieved Swim Skills Level 3 or above, why not think about training regularly with a club.

Cupar and District Swimming Club (CADSC) has been running for around 40 years; it is a small and friendly club run by a voluntary committee with the aim of advancing public participation in aquatic sports and promoting and managing its teaching, knowledge and practice and is on the lookout for new members.

There is a structure of squads from junior to senior and performance levers, and as swimmers progress they get more pool time while the expectation on the swimmer also increases.

There are opportunities to get involved in galas, and the 15 years and over swimmers can work towards captain and vice captain positions.

In 2017 Findlay Baillie is boys captain and Louise Moncreiff is girls captain.

Jack Orr and Lucy Robertson are vice vaptains.

There are also many ways to get involved as a parent, as there is always a need for officials such as team managers, time keepers and judges; the club provides training and support for all qualifications undertaken.

Recently a number of swimmers took part in Fife AC’s popular Mini Tour of Fife cross country running event.

Maia Staal and Callum Maitland both won silver in F&MU9 and Khayri Lumsden bronze in MU11.

A clubs spokesman said: “All you need to bring is a love of swimming, energy, commitment and a water bottle, so why not try out at 8am on any Saturday, except in July, at the sports centre.”