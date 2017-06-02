Markinch braced for Highland invasion

All roads lead to John Dixon Park, Markinch this Sunday for the town’s annual Highland Games.

The event is always popular with local residents and visitors alike, and this year a record number of overseas visitors is anticipated.

2017 is the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and the Games are included in their programme as it stages the oldest Pipe Band contest in Scotland.

This year’s Chieftain will again be well known local piper Sandy Imrie, he will be assisted by Bob Fenwick who is the Mayor of Markinch in Canada. They will preside over a full programme of traditional highland games competitions.

The day will feature heavy events, piping competitions for soloists and massed pipe bands, track and field athletics, grass track cycling and highland dancing.

Family entertainment include fun races for all ages. There will also be a fun fair and an array of trade stands,stalls and sideshows.

Proceedings get underway at 11am with the solo piping. The Open track events events and pipe band contest begins at 12.30pm.

The games conclude at 5.30pm with the not to be missed parade of the massed pipe bands.