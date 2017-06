St Andrews golfers Chloe Goadby and Lauren Whyte have been knocked out of the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship.

The St Regulus pair came through the opening two rounds of strokeplay, played over Tuesday and Wednesday, to reach the competition’s matchplay stage.

Sadly that’s where they both came up just short, suffering narrow losses.

Goadby was beaten 4&3 by Irish amateur Olivia Mehaffey while Whyte went down 3&1 to Finland’s Anna Backman.