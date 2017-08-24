McIlroy pens in a date with the Dunhill

Rory McIlroy will be amongst the headline names teeing off at the this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from October 5-8.

The event, in its 17th year, is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the European Tour and a celebration of links golf played over the Old Course, St Andrews, the Championship Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

McIlroy handed it a huge boost this week when he confirmed to ESPN it would be the only European Tour event he’d play between now and the end of the season.

The Dunhill championship is the only professional tournament played every year over the Old Course and is famed for its unique pro-am format.

Defending champion is England’s brilliant Tyrrell Hatton.