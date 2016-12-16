New Golf Club juniors reflect in a great 2016

The New Golf Club celebrated 2016 with the annual junior prizes evening.

The St Andrews Junior team won The Daily Telegraph Scottish Junior Championship at The Royal Burgess Golfing Society - just one of the highlights from what was a succesful year.

Captain John Paterson and vice-captain Ben Mckay have led the team forward with some excellent golf.

Medals have been held each month throughout the year with good numbers of players participating, alongside the junior and juvenile championships, matches versus other clubs and broader Fife regional and Scottish national events.

Junior captain John Paterson was a finalist in the St Andrews Boys Junior Open Championship; it is over 30 years since a New Club boy won this Championship.

John also won the Dunhill Junior Championship at The Dukes and represented Scotland U18 and Scottish Schools.

He also picked up the Fife Boys Order Of Merit for the second time in three years in 2016.

John reached the semi finals of the Scottish Boys Matchplay 2016.

The New Golf Club Junior team squad will now travel to Portugal in February to compete against the best clubs from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, in the Junior Team Golf UK Home Nations Finals.

The players who won The Daily Telegraph Scottish Junior Championship in 2016 are: Christian Barbour (4 matches played), Pol Berge (3), Ben Caton (3), Ben Mckay (3), Finlay Sey (3), Owen Abu Baker (1), Eric Berge (1), Keith Bowman (1), Christie Connor (1), Matthew McGilly (1) and John Paterson (1).