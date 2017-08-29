New season starts on a real high

As Step Rock swimmers prepared to swim at the Dunedin Challenge in Bathgate for their first competitive outing of the new season, it was all smiles at their recent club training night.

For the first time ever, junior swimmers had managed to scoop first place in all four categories of the 2017 Fife Novice League – girls and boys 9-and-under, and girls and boys 10-and-over teams.

Head coach, Mark Keracher, presented the deserved awards to the young team members.

Trophies were also awarded to the Fife League boys 13-14 team (David de Wolff, Hamish Noble, Hamish Findlay and Angus McCallum) and to Fraser Stewart (a one-man team in the 9-10 boys) – both teams swimming consistently well over the four leagues to finish in second place.