Over £7000 raised as Rotarians tee it up

A field of 112 golfers from all over the UK arrived at Kingsbarns Golf Links for the Rotary Club of Kilrymont St Andrews International Charity Golf Day.

It was the 16th running of the annual event which is considered the major fund-raising exercise of the year.

This year’s fund-raiser raised in excess of £7000, most of which will go to local charities.

Twenty five Rotary Clubs from seven districts were represented.

They competed in teams for The Chesterhills Claret Jug and, individually, for The Kilrymont Vase and The Morris Quaich.

The Chesterhill Claret Jug is played for between teams representing North of Scotland, Midlands, South of Scotland and England on a match play basis. The North of Scotland, ably led by James MacPherson from Elgin won the title.

The Kilrymont Vase was won by Philip Herdson (handicap 18) from Bridgnorth Rotary Club, with 40 stableford points to beat Callum Bell (6) from Aberdeen Rotary Club.

Fiona Campbell (5), also from Ellon, was the leading lady with 37 points to win The Morris Quaich.

Fiona proved to be the day’s multiple winner, as she won a prize for the longest drive at the 18th.

Prizes were also presented to Maurice Halliday (Kirkcudbright RC) for the most accurate drive at the ninth and to David Brand (Portobello RC) for being nearest the hole at the second.

This year’s main beneficiaries are Kidneys for Life, CHAS - Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, Disability Sports Fife, and the Rotary Foundation

RC of Kilrymont St Andrews’ Charity Fund.