Peter finds some form again

Peter Whiteford bounced back to impressive form over the weekend.

The Wellsgreen pro recorded his best finish in some time at the D+D Real Czech Challenge in the Czech Republic.

Now playing on the Challenge Tour, Whiteford is aiming to win back his main European Tour playing rights.

And with performances like the weekend’s, he won’t be too far away.

The event saw some really low scoring, and Whiteford was amongst those tearing up the course.

His first round was steady, carding three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

But it was in round two that the Wellsgreen ace burst into life, going round in -8 to force himself into contention.

That ensured he sailed through the cut mark and into Saturday where a flawless round saw him pick up another four birdies and no dropped shots.

Round four wasn’t quite as fluent, with Whiteford carding three bogeys and two birdies.

It helped him to a tie of eleventh place on -11.

The event was won by American Julian Suri on -23.