Peter is cut out in Spain

Wellsgreen’s Peter Whiteford was unable to get his Challenge Tour campaign off to a flying start over the weekend.

Whiteford, along with fellow Scots Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Ewan Ferguson, Ross Kellett and David Law, plus Bradley Neil, Jamie McLeary and Jack Doherty lined up for the Andalucía Costa del Sol Match Play at La Cala in southern Spain.

The event is unique, with the opening two rounds played in the same way as a normal event before turning into a matchplay competition over Saturday and Sunday.

Starting the event brightly, Whiteford opened with a birdie on the first before scoring another on the fourth.

But his first round card became mixed, with a double bogie, two bogies and a further three birdies putting him -1 for the opening day.

The Wellsgreen gofer returned on Sunday very much in contention to make the cut.

Unfortunately six bogies and a double bogey damaged his chances despite the five birdies carded.

Whiteford eventually missed the cut on +2.