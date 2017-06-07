Quest for victory is successful

A team from Quest IT Support were the winners of Fife Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Golf Challenge which took place last Friday on the Dukes Course at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

A total of 68 guests enjoyed a day on the greens, bookended by a bacon roll breakfast in the morning and a meal and awards ceremony at the end of the day’s play.

The Quest IT Support team’s winning performance defeated 17 other teams to take home the trophy.

Gary Coleman, senior IT support engineer at the firm said: “Last Friday saw a great effort from our team of Kyle, Chris, Eddie and myself.

“We all chipped in towards a very enjoyable round of golf and the Dukes course was in superb condition, despite the overnight deluge, to the credit of the greenkeeping staff.

“Quest IT Support would like to say a big thank you to all at Fife Chamber for their hard work providing the players with another superb event. “We look forward to defending the trophy in 2018.”

The event was sponsored by Sign Plus.

Managing director James Barbour said: “Sign Plus was pleased to sponsor the event as part of our own celebrations for our upcoming 25-year anniversary.

“The Golf Challenge has always been recognised as one of the highlights on the Chamber’s calendar.”

Fife Chamber’s next social event is Fife Social at Falkland Estate Trust on June 8, from 4.30pm.