Races continue despite winter season’s bite

With most outdoor sporting events suffering cancellations due to the severe weather last weekend, runners still managed to find some solace with a few races going on within the Kingdom.

However they weren’t without a few casualties along the way with both the St Andrews and Kirkcaldy parkruns falling foul of the conditions.

Last Friday evening saw 57 hardy souls compete in the fourth race of the ‘Nightmare Series’ at Guardbridge. The Motocross Madness Nightmare Race organised by Chris Russell saw the runners tackling the brutal muddy course.

Ice, snow, sand ruts and a fly past by three jets from Leuchars added to another splendid night at the Nightmare series.

Russell was the first to finish over the 3 .1 mile handicapped course in a time of 18mins 15 seconds, followed a few seconds later by Dave Clark. Falkland Trail Runners member Jason Sharp finished a commendable third in 20 mins 13 secs.

Susanne Lumsden (FTR) was first female to finish in 24.30, moving her up a few places in the overall series standings

The club had a further 14 runners complete the gruelling course with the ever improving Colin Smith eigth in 21.17.

The club’s stalwart, Judy Turner, who due to an operation hasn’t competed since last March, where she was first female at the Errol 6k race took a gentle stroll at the Edinburgh 5k parkrun on Saturday and finished fourth female (64th overall) in 21 mins 35 secs.

Brian Cruickshank set a personal best when he finished sixth at the Dundee Camperdown 5k parkrun finishing in 19 mins 57 secs.