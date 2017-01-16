Racewall fixtures for 2017 announced

It looks like stock car drivers in for an exciting time at the Cowdenbeat Racewall with the announcement of the 2017 fixture list.

The fans have two major speedweekends within a fortnight of each other in August.

Pride of place foes to the two litre National Saloon World final which is to be run in conjunction with the Autospeed promotion.

The World Final will be staged on August 19 and the next day the Raymond Gunn Tribute race will be staged.

The defending champion is Simon Welton and he is hoping to become the first driver to make it three wins in a row but there are numerous drivers who are out to spoil his ambitions. The grid positions are determined by the points standing in the World Championship rankings and at this stage the National Points champion, Deane Mayes, will start from pole position.

The best placed Scottish based driver at present is Luke Grief although he is under suspension at present but also on the grid just now are Paul Honeyman, Ross Watters, British Champion Kyle Irvine and Barry Russell.

Just outside at present are Graeme Anderson, Graeme Shevill and Marc and Greg Honeyman so there are a lot of drivers who will be keen to improve their standing and get themselves onto the World Final grid.

Over that weekend the BriSCA formula II drivers have their Nationals and the Geo Mac 100 memorial trophy whilst the saloons also have the Raymond Gunn Tribute race.

However the first of the Speedweekends centres around the BriSCA formula IIs when the World Final semi-finals head north of the Border. The drivers race in a series of qualifying rounds and the top 56 points scoring drives line up in two semi finals with the top ten finishers in each being seeded through to the final.

The final is scheduled to take place at Coventry, another shale track and whilst the Scottish drivers do not race too often on shale we can expect to see quite a few line up for the semi-finals.