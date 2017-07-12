Rain puts a dampener on cup tie

Rain was the winner on Sunday at Scroggie Park as Falkland and Sessay failed to complete their Village Cup encounter.

Although the players and the umpires all tried hard to get a result for the large crowd that gathered, the inclement weather was against play from the start.

The game only started at 2.20pm after a long delay.

Falkland won the toss and chose to bat and when the rain came on a couple of hours later were 117 for 4 after 33 Overs.

The lengthy rain break did Falkland no favours and they closed at 138 for 9 when the 40 overs were completed at 6.40 pm.

Brock Ditchmen top scored with 36 and both Steven Meikle and Adam Ferguson has respectable scores of 18 and 22.

Sessay, last year’s winner of the Village Trophy, conceded a surprising 18 wides.

In reply, Sessay only received 11 overs before the rains came on.

They were 47 for 1 and looking good, but had not received enough overs to constitute a match, and the game was abandoned.

It’ll now be played on Sunday at Sessay

A few days before the side met Glenrothes CC in the Eastern Premier Cricket League.

Falkland won the toss and chose to bat first.

Steven Meikle opened the batting and demonstrated a mature and calm approach under fire from the Glenrothes opening bowlers, Sharif and Reddy. Falkland made 199 runs, losing eight wickets in their 50 overs.

Harsha Cooray, captain for the day scored 106 before being stumped.

Grant Doig made 26 and Steven Meikle 25.

Sharif returned bowling figures of 2 for 42 from his 10 overs and Mohale 3 for 45 from his 10 overs.

Glenrothes reached 201 from just 34.5 overs.

Top scorers were Sharif who was 58 not out and Ben Wilkinson 48. There were 29 extras (24 wides) which helped the batting side.