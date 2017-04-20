Ray targeting victory in USA fight debut

Kirkcaldy UFC star Steven ‘Braveheart’ Ray is targeting the biggest victory of his career this weekend as he prepares to fight in America for the first time.

The 27-year-old lightweight is on the main card at UFC Nashville this Saturday where he faces Joe Lauzon, an 11-year veteran who is tied for the most post-fight bonus awards in UFC history.

It will be the toughest test to date for the Fifer, who has claimed victory in four of his five UFC fights thus far, most recently against Englishman Ross Pearson at UFC Belfast in November.

Ray’s army of fans in the Lang Toun and across Scotland are sure to stay up late to catch his fight live – either on BT Sport 2 or online at ufc.tv – with programming due to start at 1.00 am UK time.

The former St Andrews High pupil believes he has what it takes to claim the victory against a fighter regarded as one of the most exciting in the UFC.

“He’s a fan favourite and has won a lot of post-fight bonuses, but if I didn’t think I could beat him, I wouldn’t have accepted this fight,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve got him at the perfect time, as he has been in the UFC for a long time. He’s maybe not the best fighter he can be anymore.

“I want it more and I think that will make the difference on the night.”

This will be Ray’s first fight in the USA and his aim is to make a lasting impression.

“It’s the perfect fight to introduce myself to the American fans and let them see what I’m made of,” he added,

Win or lose, Ray is hoping to return to the octogan at UFC Glasgow on Sunday, July 16.