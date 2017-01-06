Report cards not great for table tennis sides

With a few honourable exceptions, the mid season report card for all five St Andrews Table Tennis teams reads ‘could do better’.

For two of our Second Division teams there is a stern warning that they ‘must do better’ if relegation is to be avoided.’

In Division One of the Dundee & District League, Prefects are sitting seventh of ten teams but have the comfort of knowing that there is unlikely to be any relegation due to the division not having its full quota of teams. However, the team’s trio of Clyde Johnston, Howard Lee and Peter Bladen will be looking to back up their star man, Michael Hahn, to try to put some distance between themselves and their rivals.

Division Two team, Truants, is the highest placed of all the club’s teams at the halfway stage.

Graham Wood has turned in his usual solid performances, with 13 wins from 18 matches, and Alain Leger must be delighted to be sitting with an average of 53 per cent.

Sascha Roschy is unbeaten in eighteen starts.

At the other end of the table, New Kids and Swots find themselves second and third-bottom respectively and it will take a big turnaround in form if one or the other is to avoid relegation.

Both teams are well adrift from fourth bottom Lundin Lasers who have enjoyed an excellent run in their first season at this level.

Unusually, four of the Prospects team are sitting on the same 67 per cent average in Division Three.

However, Sandy Pearson sets off soon on his world travels so that captain, Jon Fraser, will need to lean more heavily on Dave Goddard, Fabio Sani, Emily Howat and Neil Lea to lift the team above eighth.