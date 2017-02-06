Runners tackle farm tracks, fields & bogs

Eleven members from Falkland Trail Runners competed at the Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon last Sunday.

Covering a varied route containing a mixture of surfaces including country paths, tarmac, pavements, farm tracks, fields and bogs – and the inevitable water crossing awaited the 250 runners.

Having celebrated his 65th birthday earlier in the week, club president Tony Martin led the contingent home finishing 28th securing first veteran over-60 in 1hr 34 mins 57 secs.

Lyle Allan having been sidelined for the past six months due to injury only recently started competitively over the past few weeks posted a fantastic time of 1:50.25 finishing 94th.

Susanne Lumsden just narrowly missed out in the prizes finishing 70th overall and fifth over-40 female in 1:45.57. Other FTR finishers were: 69 Derek McDonald 1:45.33; 105 Leonard Zabek 1:52.57; 112 Daniel Kershaw 1:55.01; 157 Derek Adamson 2:05.41; 159 Rosie Lee 2:06.28; 174 Lynne Zabek 2:18.36; 176 Karen Campbell 2:35.32, 181 Fiona Kemp 2:51.06.

Organised by Forfar Road Runners the finishers were rewarded by a ‘feast’ of food after the race, however there was no goody bags or medals in order to keep the costs down and make it attractive to enter the event at a reasonable entry fee.

The evergreen Bill Duff competed in his 12th race of the calendar year when he popped down to Southport near Liverpool to contest the ‘Mad Dog’ 10k road race with just over 3000 runners pounding the streets. Bill finished in a time of 53 mins 17 secs.

FTR members were out and about at no fewer than six different 5k parkruns on Saturday morning.

At Kirkcaldy there were personal bests for Kevin Murray who finished 13th in 20 mins 33 secs and Alexa Tweddle 79th in 28 mins 09 secs.

There was also a PB for Lyndsay Mackay at Edinburgh where she covered the waterfront course in 23.22.

At Craigtoun Park, St Andrews, Brian Cruickshank finished third overall and 1st over-50 while over the Tay at Camperdown Park Mark Webster was runner up in 19.36.

Parkrun results: St Andrews – 3 & 1 M50 Brian Cruikshank 18.08, 16 Andy Harley 21.12, 17 Colin Smith 21.12, 18 Derek McDonald 21.22, 65 Andy Cameron 24.53, 89 Ritchie Watters 26.02, 91 Kaitlyn Lumsden (JW) 26.19, 126 Alex Jarrett 28.10, 217 Kerry Spence 37.06, 257 Frances Carlton 49.56, 261 Karen Campbell 51.29.

Kirkcaldy – 13 Kevin Murray 20.33 PB, 79 & 17F Alexa Twaddle 28.09, 122 Ian Thomson 32.49. Edinburgh – 180 & 31F Lyndsay Mackay 23.22 PB. Camperdown Park – 2 Mark Webster 19.36. Dunfermline – 60 Leonard Zabek 25.26, 158 & 56F Lynne Zabek 32.24; Aberdeen – 144 & 53F Annie Gibson 32.49.

A couple of Glenrothes Triathlon Club members were also in parkrun action, Neil Pirie finished 26th at St Andrews with a PB time of 22.18 while in Edinburgh, Gordon Dixon crossed the finish line in 311th place in 26.17.