Sam the nation’s finest as he tops personal best

Gateside’s athletics ace Sam Fernando reinforced his place as one of the nation’s best.

Sam, a member of Fife AC, confirmed his number one place in the Scottish standings at the recent Scottish Athletics u13/u15/u20 Championships at Pitreavie where he ran a personal best by seven seconds of 6:23.87 in the 2000 metres steeplechase.

Sam is coached by St Andrews based Ron Morrison at Fife AC and this year he has recorded PBs for 1500m (4:17.26), 3000m (9:10.40) and 1500m Steeplechase (4:55.70).

Sam is ranked number one in the UK for T20 under 20 3000m and ranked two in the UK for 5000m in all the age groups.

He is also ranked in the T20 top ten for 800m and 1500m.

Richard Brickley MBE, president of Disability Sport Fife, said Sam’s success was totally merited due to the hours and effort he’s put in from the beginning.

Mr Brickley added: “From the moment Sam first appeared in the Bell Baxter DAS department cross country team it was clear to all of us that he was destined for great things and he has most certainly lived up to expectations.”