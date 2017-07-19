Scotland call-up puts a shine on a difficult week

Falkland Cricket Club may have been beaten in their big Village Cup match at the weekend, but there has been some good news for the team this week.

Lyle Robertson (14) from Cupar who plays for the club has recently made his debut for Scotland Under 15s.

The teen, who bowls off spin, did extremely well picking up five wickets playing in series of matches against Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland.

He has certainly impressed the selectors with his performances.

As well as playing under age cricket for Falkland, Fife and the Caledonian Highlanders Lyle also features in Falkland’s senior teams regularly playing for the second XI and he has also played for the 1st XI in the Eastern Premiership.

Lyle only started playing cricket four years ago when he attended an indoor session run by his club.

Since then he has developed into an excellent young cricketer and international honours are a well deserved reward for his attitude.