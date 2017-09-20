Scotland selects Safyaan

Buckhaven’s Safyaan Sharif leaves today (Wednesday) for the other side of the world after being selected for Scotland’s cricket squad.

He’s heading for the first time to Papua New Guinea for round six of the Intercontinental Cup and World Cricket League Championship matches.

Safyaan and the team will spend a week in Australia, where they’ll play two games against Auckland in preparation for Port Moresby. In the Papua New Guinean capital, they’ll contest the four-day Intercontinental Cup match, starting on October 1, before playing two 50-over WCL matches.

Safyaan (26) currently plays for Glenrothes and his career has included time with Dunnikier and Largo at junior level, Dunfermline, Clydesdale in Glasgow, and Falkland, as well as representing Scotland U15s, U17s and U19s before his full debut in 2011.

“I am delighted and excited for this opportunity,” he said. “The way this team is playing at the moment, with the group of seniors and the group of youngsters we have, we’re probably one of the hardest teams to beat.”