Sell-out triathlon and trail race at Balbirnie

Balbirnie Park in Markinch was the venue for two popular athletic events last weekend,

The Friday evening saw the fifth anniversary Balbirnie Park Triathlon, followed on the Sunday morning by the second race of four in the Skull Mountain Trail Race series.

The triathlon, hosted by the local Glenrothes Tri Club and sponsored by Balbirnie House Hotel and Leslie Bike Shop, was once again a sell-out, with the maximum 115 competitors completing a 5k run, 20k cycle and a 2.5k run.

Emma Lamont, of TORQ, was the leading female in 1:10.54, followed by Kirstie Sharratt (East Fife Triathlon Club) 1:14.30 and Angela Irving 1:17.06.

The Skull Mountain Trail series race saw the competitors tackle a new 6.3k course. Leading home 80 runners was Kenny Gorman (Fife AC) in 26m 34s.

He was followed over the line by a trio of Falkland Trail Runners, Mark Webster 26.34, Malcolm Finlayson 27.47 and Gary Pirie 27.49.

The leading lady was 11 Hayley Marshall, START, in 30.18.