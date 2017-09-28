Sey sails to golf challenge title on a great day for local players

Finlay Sey, an S4 pupil at Madras College in St Andrews, was the overall scratch winner of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Schools Golf Challenge.

The tournament was played at the Duke’s Course in St Andrews where a strong field of young golfers from across Fife, Dundee and Angus competed for the honours.

15-year-old Finlay recorded an excellent gross score of 72.

A member of the New Golf Club, St Andrews, he played in his first Boys Scottish Amateur event at Drumoig and Scotscraig earlier this year in June.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been this year’s scratch winner.

“My game has really come on since the start of the year with my handicap coming down from eight to five since January.

“I’m hoping to further improve my game over the next couple of years.

“If progress continues I will be looking to secure a golf scholarship in the US once I’ve finished school.”

The senior boys category of the competition was won by Ole Specht of St Leonards School who carded a net score of 66, shooting a gross 76 off a handicap of 10.

Fellow St Leonards’ pupil Manuel Campos took the Junior Boys title with a net score of 72, playing off a handicap of 12.

The senior girls category was won by Porscha Wilson, a 15 year old student at Balwearie High School, who shot a net 69.

An S4 pupil at the Kirkcaldy-based high school, Porchsa currently plays off a handicap of five.

The junior girls title was won by 13 year old Waid Academy pupil Anna McKay with a net score of 72.

Playing off a handicap of three, Anna recorded a gross 75.

The winners will be invited to receive their Alfred Dunhill Schools Golf Challenge prizes at the Old Course, St Andrews on the final day of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday, October 8.

All the participants will also be invited, together with their parents and a school representative, to attend an exclusive golf clinic on the championship practice ground given by the internationally renowned golf coach Robert Baker.

Baker said: “The Alfred Dunhill Schools Golf Challenge continues to encourage young people from Fife and the surrounding area to participate in competitive golf.

“This event was once again over-subscribed, underlining the health of the game amongst school-aged players in the community. I congratulate all of today’s competitors and look forward to meeting these talented youngsters at this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where they will participate in our annual coaching clinic. Getting the right direction and coaching early enough in their golf career can really help young golfers develop their game.”