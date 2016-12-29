Six-year-old Poppy takes first prize in Boxing Day race

Thirty-nine runners defied Storm Connor’s wintry blast to run Fife Athletic Club’s annual Boxing Day handicap at Beveridge Park.

The runners were competing over a 1.3 mile road circuit in the park with one of the event’s youngest entrants coming out on top.

Six-year-old Poppy Brown from Glenrothes led the field from gun to tape, covering the tough course with its notorious hill in 11 minutes 52 seconds.

A spokesman for Fife AC said: “This was a highly commendable effort from such a young competitor and one that took the handicapper and the other athletes and spectators by surprise.”

Winner of the scratch race was 13-year-old Ben Sandilands of Fife AC in seven minutes 11 seconds.

First woman and second overall was Fife AC’s Scottish under 23 international Stephanie Pennycook in seven minutes 14 seconds.

Second man was Fife AC’s Jimmy McIntyre in 7.32, closely followed by Lothian Racing Club’s Euan McInnes in 7.33.

Second woman in 9.11 was 12-year-old Hayley Brown who won the handicap trophy in 2011 and is sister of this year’s handicap winner, Poppy.

Third woman was Katy Aitken in 9.23.

Full results:

1 Poppy Brown (11.52); 2 Ashton McKechnie (13.36); 3 Carrie McKechnie (14.26); 4 Millie Ovens (12.02); 5 John Kinninmonth (9.31); 6 Jake Sandilands (9.34); 7 Erin Kinninmonth (12.06); 8 John McIntyre (11.15); 9 Megan Briers (9.39); 10 Ben Sandilands (7.11); 11 Ian Sheerins (8.01); 12 (Jimmy McInture 7.32); 13 Euan McInness (7.33); 14 Reece Inches (8.03); 15 Kenny Gorman (7.35); 16 Colin Brown (8.05); 17 Tom Cubbit (11.25); 18 Katie Gardner (10.35); 19 Katie Sandilands (9.36); 20 Martin Hutson (12.12); 21 Gary Barker (9.14); 22 Liam Hutson (7.39); 23 Lula Stewart (9.24); 24 Ben Kinninmonth 7.44); 25 Struan Bennet (8.29); 26 Steph Pennycook (7.14); 27 Steven Pennycook (9.15); 28 Hayley Brown (9.11); 29 Joe Kinninmonth (8.02); 30 Katy Aitken (9.23); 31 Rory Sandilands (9.07); 32 Ian Aitken (9.40); 33 Alistair Robertson 14.32.); 34 Mia Crickmar (9.34); 35 Lynne Bennet (12.38); 36 Ailsa Bennet (9.59); 37 Derek Adamson (11.20); 38 Alison McInnes (11.25); 39 Hilary Wharam (16.48).