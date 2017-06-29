St Andrews athletes are top of the class

Pupils from St Andrews’ primary schools – Lawhead, Greyfriars and Canongate – plus Strathkinness, put their athletics aptitude to the test at a mini track meeting.

The event, at St Andrews University Sports Centre, covered 100m, 800m and 4 x 100m relays.

The race of the day came in the girls’ 800m, where P7 pupils Isla Hedley (Strathkinness) and Ruby Methven (Greyfriars) battled over the two laps, with Isla prevailing in 2 minutes 47 seconds – one second ahead of Ruby.

There were also outstanding times for the leading trio in the P4 boys’ 800m, as Kieran Connah and Canongate colleague James Green posted 3.03 and 3:04, with Beinn Anderson (Strathkinness) following in 3:06.

Fastest of the day, albeit with a strong following wind, was Cameron Steven (Greyfriars), clocking 12.93 seconds to win the Boy’s ‘B’ 100m. Leading results:

Boys 100m A – 1 Campbell Snodgrass (Lawhead) 13.44, 2 Ben Walker (Strathkinness) 15.38, 3 Aiden Lindsey (Greyfriars) 13.75, 4 Oscar Tivendale (Canongate) 14.75. B – 1 Cameron Steven (Greyfriars) 12.93, 2 Guillem Torres (Strath’) 14.16, 3 Sam Coulls (Canongate) 14.59, 4 Corey Philip (Lawhead)14.92.

Girls 100m A – 1 Freya McLelland (Lawhead) 14.19, 2 Ruby Methven (Greyfriars) 14.51, 3 Isla Hedley (Strath’) 15.43, 4 Ava Webster (Canongate) 15.79. B – 1 Claudia Woods (Greyfriars) 15.65, 2 Jorja Harper (Strath’) 16.00, 3 Jorja Seago (Canongate) 16.36, 4 Emmy Wallard (Lawhead) 16.76.

Boys 800m – 1 Hjalmar Struck (Lawhead) 2:49, 2 Guillem Torres (Strath’) 2:50, 3 Andrew Armstrong (Strath’) 2:55, 4 Jack Webster (Canongate) 3:03, 5 Euan Smyth (Greyfriars) 3:04, 6 Lucas Thompson (Lawhead) 3:12, 7 Matteo Smirnie (Greyfriars) 3:13, 8 Lewis Docherty (Canongate) 3:22.

Girls 800m – 1 Isa Hedley (Strath’) 2:47, 2 Ruby Methven (Greyfriars) 2:48, 3 Katrina Wood (Lawhead) 3:04, 4 Freya Hedley (Strath’) 3:14, 5 Ruby Anstey (Lawhead) 3:19, 6 Kairi Bruck (C) 3:20, 7 Lexi Brown (Greyfriars) 3:20, 8 Kayden Fettes (C) 3:31.

Boys 4 x 100m A – 1 Lawhead 64.00, 2 Canongate 65.00, 3 Greyfriars 66.00, 4 Strathkinness 67.00. B – 1 Canongate 67.00, 2 Lawhead 71.00, 3 Greyfriars 72.00, 4 Strathkinness 74.00.

Girls 4 x 100m A – 1 Lawhead 68.00, 2 Greyfriars 69.00, 3 Strathkinness 71.00, 4 Canongate 72.00. B – 1 Canongate 69.00, 2 Lawhead 76.00, 3 Greyfriars 79.00.

Main picture, Hjalmar Struck (Lawhead), left, and Guillem Pennachio-Torres (Strathkinness) lead the boys’ 800m A race, followed by Andrew Armstrong (Strathkinness).

Inset, Isla Hedley (Strathkinness), left, and Ruby Methven (Greyfriars) contest the lead in the girls’ 800m A race.

Pictures by Chris Wallard.