St Andrews shines as top golfers battle it out

Bathed in shine, over 50 of the world’s best disabled golfers put on a fine show across St Andrews last week.

Competing at the Scottish Pan-Disability Open Golf Championship, golfers from Canada,USA, Denmark, Sweden, France and Spain took on the challenges of the Torrance and Kittocks golf courses, in Europe’s only 54-hole disabled golf event.

A host of individual and team prizes were up for grabs at the competition which was supported by Scottish Golf, the Provost of Fife Jim Leishman, MSP Stephen Gethins and Aileen Campbell MSP, and Sidey Limited amongst others.

Winners were: Caledonia Trophy Net - Robert Drysdale Scotland 234.

Sidey Trophy Stableford Winners - 1 Shaun Beazley Scotland 99, 2 Steve Crocker England 97, 3 Nicolas Grossia France 90.

Sidey Trophy Gross Winners - 1 John Mark Penfold England 233, 2 Paul Ellison Scotland 242, 3 Andrew Gardiner England 250.

Sidey Trophy Net Winners - 1 Mike Jones Wales 217, 2 Ben Bowen England 226, 3 Mathieu LeBon France 226.

James Gales the event organiser said: “Four days in St Andrews, in a traditional Scottish summer, and we only had one 20-minute shower of rain.

“Out on the golf course, that’s what dreams are made of.

“We got some great support from Stephen Gethins MP, Aileen Campbell MSP and Jim Leishman the Lord Provost of Fife for this event, all helping to promote golf for people with disabilities.

“We must make special mention and thank our Open volunteers, who assisted with the scoring, refereeing and transport, without whom the event would not be able to function.”

Pictured are James Gales MBE who represented Scotland, Ben Bowen, England, Paul Ellison, Scotland), John Penfold, England, Nicolas Grossia, France, Mike Jomes, Wales, Mathiew LeBon, France, Bob Drysdale, Scotland), Shaun Beazley, Scotland, Steve Crocker, England and Jim Leishman (Provost of Fife)