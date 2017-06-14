St Regulus pair in contention at Ladies British Open Amateur Championship

The Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship got underway on Tuesday at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales.

There’s local interest in the competition, with St Regulus golfers Chloe Goadby and Lauren Whyte amongst the entry list.

And Goadby impressed in the first round, shooting an opening round of 69 which included six birdies.

Unfortunately a double bogey on the fifth and bogeys on 10 and 17 damaged her scorecard.

Whyte didn’t do too badly in her opening 18 either.

In a top class field, she finished +5 on 76.

A birdie on the seventh was countered with bogeys on two and six with double bogeys on three and nine increasing her score.

Impressively, though, the St Regulus amateur went through the back nine on level par.

Both were due to complete their second rounds on Wednesday before a cut is made and the competition changes to a match play format.

The 64 lowest scores over the 36 holes will compete in the match play stage of the championship.

Each match will consist of one round of 18 holes, including the final.