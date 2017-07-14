Sun, sea, sand and plenty of sixes for Largo

Largo Cricket Club left their hallowed wicket at East Drive to stage a tournament and BBQ on the beach at Lower Largo.

With a cricket playing Robinson Crusoe as the club badge there could not be a more appropriate venue than the beach which is only a short walk from Robinson Crusoe’s/Alexander Selkirk’s birth place.

The firm, drying sand provided three excellent mini ovals for the seven enthusiastic teams made up from players, senior and junior, mums, dads and friends along with a team from the club’s favourite watering-hole, The Railway.

Given the novel conditions for many of the players, some really good cricket was played and while there were no prizes on offer some matches had quite a competitive edge.

A club spokesman said: “This was a very successful event which raised the profile of the club, boosted funds and allowed a generous donation to Worldwide Cancer Research. Roll on next year and a second Largo beach cricket tournament.”