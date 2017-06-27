Superb display by Largo CC features first 100 in four years

Looking to bounce back after a few disappointing results of late, Largo’s 1st XI welcomed visitors from St Boswells.

The Borders side won the toss and opted to bowl on what turned out to be a good toss to lose at a very windy East Drive.

Largo opened for the first time with the partnership of the in-form pair of Warrander and Naveen Kumar. From the off, they punished anything loose from the visitors.

Kumar, especially, was the aggressor and, after giving a chance to the first ball from Broom, he reached his 50 in the 14th over.

This included a six rivalling the biggest at the ground over the surrounding trees and over a few a gardens as well.

At the half way point, Largo were over 100 without loss and a big score was on the cards.

Eventually, the partnership would end after a misunderstanding in the running left Warrander short of his ground for a well-played 43.

But the partnership of 163 had laid the platform Largo needed. Kumar soon reached his hundred – his first for the 1st team and the first for the team as a whole for four years!

His innings would end on 103 and, thanks to some late hitting from Rintoul (36) and Eglinton (28), Largo would finish on their biggest score of the year, on 238 for five.

With momentum clearly on the side of the home team, Eglinton and Bentley opened the bowling with hopes of getting some early wickets to put the pressure on the opposition and, again, things started immediately going Largo’s way. Eglinton and Bentley both took wickets in their first over with Eglinton then carrying on bowling quickly and accurately, taking three more wickets to leave the visitors on 31-4 after 10 overs and in danger of a very heavy defeat.

The visitors, though, were not going to go down without a fight, with the arrival of Marshall and Turnbull turning the game again. With the wind getting stronger and in the direction of the short leg side boundary, Marshall, in particular, was hitting boundaries with ease. After 15 overs, although six down, they were well ahead of the scoring rate required.

However, the home side did not have to worry for long with Harney removing Marshall for 59 and then taking three more before he and Eglinton finished off the innings – an innings with nine wickets bowled and one great catch from Robbie Allen on 126 off just 19 overs, a win by 112 runs.

The star performers were Harney 4 for 24 and Eglinton 5-16.

This was a welcome return to form from the home side, raising them in the league from second bottom to fifth with great performances. Individually, Eglinton and Kumar were the headliners.

With another home game this week against Carlton 3s they will be hoping for a repeat standard of performance all round.