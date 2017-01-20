Swots go on the attack and see off the challenge of Forthill

It was Handicap Cup week in the Dundee & District Table Tennis League and Swots were one of the teams who enjoyed having a break from the strain of relegation worries.

The St Andrews side played hosts to Forthill’s Aces and, while they benefitted from the handicapping system which gave them a start in each encounter, the Swots trio committed themselves to attacking tactics which didn’t allow their Division One opponents to settle.

The side’s Collin Bleak was in particularly good form, winning six out of six, but Emma Bissett and Dave Beveridge also turned in three wins from four to give a 12-2 scoreline.

It was a well deserved win for the local club and one which sees them head into the next round of fixtures full of confidence.

Swots now join clubmates Prefects in round two, the latter having enjoyed a first round bye.

Brechin made the long journey to take on the club’s New Kids on the same evening in the local Victory Memorial Hall.

This was a tricky one for the handicapping committee as the home side are second bottom of Division Two while Brechin are riding high in Division Three – and in retrospect the officials underestimated the form shown by the Angus side.

It proved to be a tough evening for the local table tennis side.

Only Kong Wan managed two wins for the Kids on the night, with Ian Brumwell and Ken Falconer not able to make any inroads.

Prospects’ captain Jon Fraser was also left cursing the handicappers at Telephone House on Thursday evening.

Team mates Emily Howat and Neil Lea revelled in the starting scorelines and put eight wins on the board between them against Telsports, but Jon had been given too big a hole to climb out of and the St Andrews side lost out 8-10.

Back to league business this week, when the focus will be on the derby between Swots and New Kids, which will have a huge bearing on the end of season final positions at the bottom of Division Two.