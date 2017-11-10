Syme close to winning tour card

Connor Syme is one step away from winning his European Tour card for next season.

Syme will start the final round of qualifying school this weekend after breezing through stage two.

At the school’s second stage over Las Colinas Golf and Country Club last week, rounds of 67, 67, 73 and 68 saw him make the finals which start on Saturday at Lumine Golf Club, Tarragona in Spain.

There, the top 25 players and ties will win category 16 membership of The European Tour for the following season.

The Drumoig 22-year-old has won the Crail Battle Trophy and played in the Walker Cup, Open Championship and recorded two top 15 finished as a new pro in a terrific 2017.