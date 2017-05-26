Syme knows nailing down a Walker Cup place will be tough

The race to secure a Walker Cup place is heating up for Connor Syme - and he reckons the competition in the GB&Ireland squad is fierce.

Syme is one of 21 young amateurs selected for a squad which will eventually be whittled down to 10 to face the USA at the Los Angeles Country Club in September.

Before the recent Lytham Trophy, captain Craig Watson pulled the entire squad together at Royal Lytham & St Annes to meet with the chairman of GB&I men’s selectors Andy Ingram and fellow selectors, Michael Burns and 2015 Walker Cup captain Nigel Edwards.

The squad, which also includes Amateur Champion and number six in the World Amateur Golf RankingTM (WAGRTM), Scott Gregory, were fitted for their team kit and attended a dinner where the Walker Cup trophy was on display.

As if competition wasn’t tough enough, top amateurs Jack Davidson and Robin Dawson were recent additions to the pool

Drumoig’s Syme, currently ranked by the WAGR at number eight, knows them both well, and says it’ll only make it tougher to reach the final 10.

He said: “It’s a very strong squad.

“Jack and Robin being added as well is really good because they’ve been playing awesome this year.

“I know them both really well and get on with them.

“They’re really good additions to what was already a really strong squad.”

Syme’s ranking puts him on pole position for one of the final places, but the 21-year-old is taking nothing for granted.

He went a long way to ensuring his place at the Walker Cup recently when he picked up the Crail Battle Trophy.