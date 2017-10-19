Syme tees off in third pro event

Connor Syme has started his third competition as a professional after being given an invite to the European Tour’s Andalucia Valderrama Masters in Spain.

The competition has attracted a strong field with home favourites Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, whose foundation hosts the event, amongst the star attractions.

For Syme is presents another positive step forward as a pro before he heads to the European Tour’s qualifying school next month.

He’s taken to life as a profesional in his stride, recording back to back top 15 finishes at the Portugal Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Drumoig player has been grouped with Englishman John Parry and German Bernd Ritthammer.