Things are all White as James takes home title

Lundin Golf Club’s James White marked his return to the amateur golf ranks with a win on home soil.

The former Alps Tour pro shot some impressive numbers on his way to victory at the East of Scotland Open, played at Lundin.

White’s familiarity with the course clearly stood him in good stead, and rounds of 72, 68, 65 and 74 edged him to the title.

His -5 finishing score was two strokes clear of runner up, Stuart Easton of Irvine, with the chasing pack some way off the leading two.

Greg Wishart, also of Lundin, finished in a tie for twelfth place on +8.

Leven Thistle’s David Mitchell was another local golfer chasing the title, but he had to settle for a tie of 18th place after carding +11 for his four rounds.

Ryan White, representing Leven Golfing Society, was further behind on +21 which landed him 36th.

Ian Murray and Brian Deas, both of Leven Thistle, missed out on the weekend after missing the cut mark.