Three Kingdom boxers medal in national finals

Three Kingdom boxers contested the finals of Boxing Scotland’s Novice Championships at Ravenscraig Sports Centre in Motherwell last weekend.

First up was Chris Fleming who won by walk-over without even throwing a punch as his opponent failed to make the weight so the Kingdom boxer was awarded the lightweight title and received the gold medal.

Chris Fleming.

Next up for Kingdom was Joe Lafferty at light welterweight against Matthew McDonald of Irvine Vineburgh.

The first round was very close with Joe doing enough to just sneak the round.

In round two the taller McDonald came out with a bit more urgency, narrowly winning another close round to make it all square going into the last round, which proved to be a repeat of the first with Joe the aggressor, taking the fight to his southpaw opponent, overcoming the reach disadvantage to land the cleaner punches.

A very close bout was reflected in the scoring as a split decision gave Joe Kingdom’s second gold medal.

Huzi Majid (left)

Last up was Huzi Majid in the final of the featherweight division against Ben Bartlett of lnverness.

In the first round Huzi was forced to box on the back foot as the lnverness boxer came out all guns blazing.

The second round was a repeat with Huzi not getting time to compose himself and having to fend off an onslaught from the stronger, more experienced boxer.

Huzi gave it his all in round three in a last effort to turn the bout around but it was not enough and the lnverness boxer was given the nod on all the judges scorecards.

A well deserved silver medal for Huzi who will take a lot from the experience and come back stronger.