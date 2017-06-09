Three time champ Mackenzie back for SCO v ENG Pro-Am Challenge at Knockhill Superbikes

A titanic battle is set to be resurrected with the Scotland v England Pro-Am Challenge at Knockhill, as support to the MCE British Superbikes, this Sunday (June 18).

It will not only feature a team of eight Scottish riders up against eight of their English counterparts on identical Yamaha RD250LCs, similar to those which have featured at the British Grand Prix over the past couple of years – the day will also see the racing return of Niall Mackenzie, the three times British Superbike champion.

Whilst the English contingent is a closely guarded secret, the Scottish team is managed by Mackenzie who has assembled a ‘who’s who’ of Scottish success including Brian Morrison, Iain MacPherson, John Crawford, Donny McLeod, Stuart Easton, Iain Duffus, Joe Toner and Sandy Christie.

Stuart Gray, Knockhill director of events, said: “We are simply thrilled and excited to be hosting the Yamaha 350LC Anglo Scottish Challenge.

“The line-up of riders in both teams is simply legendary and to see many of these riders come out of retirement to take part really does show the level of interest from both sport and the fans.

“Regardless of the result and which team wins, each and every rider has the pedigree of a champion and deserves and accolades and cheers from the crowd.

“I am sure they will be exhausted from signing autographs with the fans too! Good luck to all the riders, have fun, and let the action begin!”

Tickets for the event can be booked online now via the Knockhill website with all pre-booked tickets subject to advanced discounts.

Tickets will also be available at the venue throughout the weekend.