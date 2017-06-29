Thrilling club championship finals at Elmwood

Members of Elmwood Golfing Society have contested their club championship finals.

Qualifying rounds and match play semi-finals were completed by the weekend and the final line-ups featured:

Gents’ scratch – Scott MacEachen v Darrin Drummond; gents handicap – Andy Crichton v Rhys Jamieson. Ladies’ scratch – Debbie Macaskill v Irene McEwan; ladies’ handicap – Jayne McKie v Jacqui Peebles. All matches were played over 36 holes and, with referees, caddies and supporters in attendance, it made the day an exciting event.

In the gents’ finals, Scott won the title for the second consecutive year, and newcomer Andy Chrichton defeated Rhys to win the handicap trophy. Both ladies’ matches were closely contested. Jayne won her first title on the 17th, while Debbie, also in also her first final, beat defending champion Irene in a fluctuating contest. Captain Alan Ritchie presented the trophies. Pictured above are the champions and runners-up.