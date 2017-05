Connor Syme showed great powers of recovery at the Brabazon Trophy over the weekend.

Things got off to a bad start for the Drumoig amateur as he found himself some way off the pace after shooting a first round 78.

But Syme, now ranked inside the world’s top ten amateur players, showed his mettle and battled back over the weekend to grab a share of eighth place.

This year’s Crail Battle Trophy winner is closing in on a Walker Cup place.