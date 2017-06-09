Top five finishes for area’s on form amatuer pair

Connor Syme and Chloe Goadby muscled in on top five places at the weekend’s Carrick Neil Scottish Men’s Open Championship and the St Rule Trophy.

The prestigious men’s and women’s amateur competitions were held at Western Gailes and in St Andrews respectively.

Drumoig’s Syme has been performing consistently well over the past couple of years and won Crail’s Battle Trophy during the spring.

But St Regulus teenager Goadby has really burst onto the scene in recent months, finishing in a tie for 16th place at the top class Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championshipin May.

Over the weekend the two local golfers impressed again.

An opening 66 for Syme saw him surge into early contention before he fell back with rounds of 70, 72 and 72.

That left him five shots behind eventual winner on -9, Liam Johnston.

Goadby, who has recently finished her studies for the summer and is concentrating on golf, shared fourth place on -12 at the St Rule Trophy which was played over the New and Old Courses.

As we were going to press Goadby was tied for first place at the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship being held at Royal Aberdeen.