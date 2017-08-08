Top golfers join in the celebrations at Leven

Leven Thistle Golf Club hosted a special golf tournament amongst local teams recently to mark the club’s 150th year in existence

More than 70 pairs of golfers from some of the area’s most famous golf clubs – including St Andrews, Carnoustie and St Andrews Thistle - were invited to participate in the competition at the Old Leven Links.

The competition continues a series of events spread throughout the year to mark a significant season for the club.

Locally known as ‘The Thistle’, the club has a deep-rooted history within the Levenmouthl and golfing community with inter-club matches being played as far back as 1869.

Celebrations opened formally in March, when 100 people attended the club’s sportsman’s dinner and raised £3265 in funds for the club.

This period marks a revival for the club in recent years, with a change of committee helping grow membership numbers by nearly 200 since 2013.

This has led to an influx of younger players and significant reinvestment to the clubhouse to accommodate the swell of new members.

Andrew Traill, secretary and treasurer of The Leven Thistle Golf Clubsaid after the competition was playd: “The competition held on Saturday is a fitting way to celebrate 150 years as a club, championing our close connections with our friends in the local area, whilst celebrating the club’s status as one of the finest links golf courses in Scotland.

“It is testament to the hard work all the staff and members associated with the golf course contribute that we continue to evolve, with new members offering fresh ideas to our fantastic club.

In a fitting end to the golfing summer, celebrations will be concluded in style as the club welcomes friends from the clubs they have been associated with over the past 150 years for a Grand Ball held at the Fairmont St Andrews.

The club was founded in 1867 and is famous for the quality of the golfers it has produced and the warm welcome it extends.