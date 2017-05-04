Top ten amateur world ranking is “awesome” according to Connor

Connor Syme will mix it with the very best amateur golfers in the world this weekend - but his current World Amateur Golf Ranking means he’s far from out of place.

Syme teed it up at the Lytham Trophy today (Friday) and is aiming to record back to back wins after his recent success in winning Crail’s Battle Trophy.

The win proves the Drumoig 21-year-old is amongst the elite in the amateur game, something his WAGR reflects.

The amateur game was highlighted at the tenth R&A International Golf Conference, which took place in St Andrews last week.

Delegates were briefed about the progress being made in golf development and the success of WAGR.

WAGR ranks the top amateur golfers in the world based on their average performance in counting events on a rolling cycle over the previous 104 weeks.

The highest-ranked players have been invited to play in professional events because of their achievements in the amateur game.

Syme, who won the Australian Amateur Championship in 2015, played in the Joburg Open in February, an Open Qualifying Series event, because of his previous successes.

“It’s great to have such a high ranking at the minute – it’s something I have been striving for ever since I got a world ranking,” said Syme.

“Top ten was certainly a goal at the start of the season and I’m delighted with where it is at.

“It gets me into certain events throughout the season which is awesome.”