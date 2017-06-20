Top ten finish for Peter

It was another solid week on the European Challenge Tour for Wellsgreen’s Peter Whiteford.

Whiteford has had a resurgence of form since the start of the new season as he aims to win back the main European Tour card he lost.

The Fifer has been showing some real consistency this term and at the weekend’s Hauts de France Golf Open recorded a fine top 10 finish.

Whiteford was always in contention across the four days after opening with a -1 round on Thursday.

He followed this up with a +3 18 holes on Friday to ensure he comfortable made the cut.

Whiteford returned for the weekend with his best round of the event, carding -3 which included an eagle on the course’s par five ninth hole.

Sunday was another day under par with the Wellsgreen based ace carding -1.

This ensured he finished on -2 and tied for tenth place.

Crucially it ensured he picked up 3950 points in the Road to Oman.

This weekend Whiteford plays the Made in Denmark Challenge.