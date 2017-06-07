Tour of Fife series is hailed a great success

Fife AC held the hugely popular Mini Tour of Fife for the ninth consecutive year.

This year’s races consisted of the beach race at West Sands on Monday, May 29, the hill race at East Lomond on Tuesday, May 30, the farmland race at Kellie Farm on Wednesday,May 31, the time trial at Tarvit Estate on Thursday, June 1 and the multi terrain race at Kingsbarns on Friday, June 2.

Winners of the individual age categories were as follows:

FU9: Nellie Luxford (unatt.)

MU9: Beinn Anderson (Unatt.)

FU11: Isla Thoms (Fife AC)

MU11: Calum Gibson (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers)

FU13: Isla Hedley (Fife AC)

MU13: Alex Douglas (Perth Strathtay Harriers)

FU15: Anna Hedley (Fife AC)

MU15: Ross Wyse (Fife AC)

MU18: Ben McDiarmid (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers)

It was a successful evening for Fife AC at the increasingly popular Glasgow Miler Meet at Scotstoun in Glasgow. First year U20 Euan Boyle ran well to win the 800m B race from Inverness Harriers’ Finlay Murray and Corstorphine AAC’s Anthony Addison in a fantastic personal best of 1.56.33.

In the F race, U15 Ben Sandilands ran a brilliant personal best of 2.07.72, which beat his previous best by three seconds and places him 5th in the Scottish rankings for his age group.

There were personal bests in the 3000m races too, with Rio Paralympian Derek Rae running 9.19.98, Sam Fernando running 9.10.40, and Ailsa Cruickshanks running 10.31.79.

There were also season’s best runs from recently crowned Scottish 10,000m Champion Annabel Simpson over 3000m in 9.41.87 and recent BUCS 1500m bronze medallist Steph Pennycook over 800m in 2.09.03.

The club has also congratulated member Adam Scott has been selected to represent Scotland over 1500m at next month’s Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

“Congratulations to Adam, his coach Steve Doig and his family on an incredible achievement,” said the club.