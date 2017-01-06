Trail runners welcome 2017 with a clutch of first places

As 2016 drew to close members of Falkland Trail Runners still managed to scurry around and find races on Hogmanay.

Similarly, on New Year’s Day the Psycho Skwerlz were once again out in force competing at six different events. In fact a few members competed in two or more events over this period.

Activites commenced at Callander on New Year’s Eve when eight hardy souls contested the Callander Grags Hill Race.

Not only did the 100 competitors have to endure the physical strength to climb the 275 metres, but also had to muster all their mental capabilities as they had to tolerate thick sticky mud along the 4.6 kilometre course

FTR Finishers were - Kevin Murray 33.10; Mike Murdoch 33.15; Zoey Johnston 33.28; Susan Harley 35.26; Bill Duff 38.31; Rosie Lee 39.54; Sandy Adam 38.50 and John Lee 45.00

The local parkruns also saw a few Skwerlz secure first places.

At Craigtoun Park, St Andrews, Tom Ashton led home just under 200 runners crossing the line in 18 mins 04 secs. Competing in his 201st parkrun, Brian Cruickshank was third in 18.31.

Derek McDonald recorded a PB for the course finishing 16th in 21.11 over the three lap course.

Other finishers were: 89 Kaitlyn Lumsden (JW10) 26.57; 95 Allan Sherrett 27.31; 105 Malcolm MacTavish 28.17 and Karen Campbell 37.08.191 Frances Carelton 55.51.

Further success came at the Kirkcaldy event where FTR secured the top two womens’ places with Kylie Smith first female, (24th overall) 22.36 followed by Lyndsey McKay (second f/37th) in 23.59.

Gary Pirie was first Skwerl to finish crossing the line in 21st place (22.02).

Other finishers:- 48 Leonard Zabek 25.11; 54 Scott Fraser 26.01; 58 Calum Beaton 26.17; 76 Jane Gatherer 28.26; 84 Alexa Tweddle 29.06; 89 Lynne Zabek 29.35 and 90 Ann Davidson 29.51.

At the Carlisle parkrun, Paul Sutherland finished in 52nd place in 24.34.

New Year’s Day saw further successes for the club where Mark Webster crossed the line first at the Camperdown Parkrun in 18 mins 35 secs.

John Lee finished 204th (34.01) and 206th Karen Campbell (34.50).

Earlier that morning, Karen ran the Perth 5k Parkrun setting a PB finishing 165th in 30.54.

Beveridge Park also held a New Year’s Day event where seven members competed over the two lap course.

Following on from the previous day at St Andrews, Brian Cruickshank was first over 50 finisher crossing the line fourth in 18.34.

Mike Murdoch, still fresh from his previous day’s experience at Callander still manged to set a fine time of 21 mins 26 secs (18th overall).

FTR club president Tony Martin finished first over 60 year old at the Blairgowrie Around The Town four mile race recording a time of 24 mins.

Mark Western and Bill Duff were among 400 runners at the Portobello Prometon four mile race on New Year’s Day.

Lynne Zabek started the New Year in fine form finishing the Edinburgh New Year’s Day Triathlon finishing 271st in1 hr 58 mins 09 secs.

Earlier in the week, 23 members competed at The Coul Den Winter Trail Race, Glenrothes.

Chris Russell was first home in 25 mins 12 secs. FTR’s Tony Martin was third.