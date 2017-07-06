Tyler collects medal in first ever boccia contest

First-class support is helping a young Glenrothes sportsman achieve success in his chosen field.

Tyler McLelland, a BC4 boccia player, is being mentored and coached by GB Boccia Paralympian Kieran Steer.

They meet every Monday evening at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, for a session supported by the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

Tyler’s mum Emma and dad Mark are fully involved with his boccia career – and Emma has already attended her first boccia leaders’ course.

Together, they travelled recently to their first Right on Target competition, hosted by Forth Valley Disability Sport –and Tyler won his first bronze medal.

Disability Sport Fife (DSF) already has a weekly recreational boccia session but hopes to build a competition squad around Tyler, with top Fife expertise and input from Kieran and GB Boccia coach Claire Morrison.

DSF president Rihcard Brickley said it was hoped Tyler could have a real impact on boccia development.

Boccia is an indoor court game played by participants who use a manual or powered wheelchair.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport that originally included players with cerebral palsy only.

It now ropes in all players with severe mobility difficulties, including those who are unable to throw and have to use a ramp to propel a boccia ball.

DSF is keen to grow its boccia squad and bring this exceptional game to the attention of young players in Fife with severe mobility difficulties who use a power or manual wheelchair.

For further information, contact the DSF office.